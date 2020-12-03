Open house: 12-06-20

2005 Hickory Road
Vestavia Hills - Beacon Hill
MLS#901894
5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$875,000
Blair Moss, Ray & Poynor Properties, 205-879-3036
Sunday, Dec. 6; 1-3 p.m.
1321 Parliament Lane
Vestavia Hills - Parliament South
MLS#899561
4 Beds / 4 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$875,000
Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 205-979-8500
846 Southbend Lane
Vestavia Hills - Southbend
MLS#890352
4 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$799,900
Nicole Hardekopf, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910
2105 Longleaf Trail
Vestavia Hills - Longleaf
MLS#897694
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$799,000
Carol Waites, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd, 205-870-5420
2324 Garland Drive
Vestavia Hills - Vesthaven
MLS#897823
6 Beds / 3 Baths
$539,900
Daniel Friday, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500