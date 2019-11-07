Open house: 11-10-19

845 Southbend Lane
Vestavia Hills
MLS#832157
5 bedrooms / 4 baths
$729,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
1700 Ridgewood Place
Homewood
MLS#854436
5 bedrooms / 4 baths
$578,900
Judi Dominguez, RealtySouth, 205-613-5694
912 Granbury Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#857515
4 bedrooms / 3 baths
$449,900
Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614
1681 Crossgate Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#865207
5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths
$439,900
Carrie Gitter, RealtySouth, 205-542-0264
1636 Dobbs Lane
Homewood
MLS#863575
3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths
$399,000
Katherine Jones, RealtySouth, 205-229-2635
3210 Tyrol Lane
Vestavia Hills
MLS#862037
4 bedrooms / 3 baths
$320,000
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
3400 Sheffield Drive
Vestavia Hills
$319,900
MLS#:866495
3 bedrooms / 2 baths
Deana Sheucraft, 615.364.2074