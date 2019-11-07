Open house: 11-10-19

845 Southbend Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS#832157

5 bedrooms / 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

1700 Ridgewood Place

Homewood

MLS#854436

5 bedrooms / 4 baths

$578,900

Judi Dominguez, RealtySouth, 205-613-5694

912 Granbury Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#857515

4 bedrooms / 3 baths

$449,900

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

1681 Crossgate Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#865207

5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths

$439,900

Carrie Gitter, RealtySouth, 205-542-0264

1636 Dobbs Lane

Homewood

MLS#863575

3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths

$399,000

Katherine Jones, RealtySouth, 205-229-2635

3210 Tyrol Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS#862037

4 bedrooms / 3 baths

$320,000

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

3400 Sheffield Drive

Vestavia Hills

$319,900

MLS#:866495

3 bedrooms / 2 baths

Deana Sheucraft, 615.364.2074

