Open house: 1-06-19

3781 Glass Drive
Vestavia
MLS#:834750
$309,900
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Vickie Harris 205-966-3065
2461 Mountain Vista Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 814391
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$849,000
Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615
2028 Magnolia Ridge Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 829256
7 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths
$779,000
Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615
817 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 805634
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$749,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
845 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 832157
5 beds, 4 baths
$729,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
3405 Norwich Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 831947
3 beds, 3 baths
$399,900
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188