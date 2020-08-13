Open house: 08-16-20

7113 Founders Place

Vestavia Hills

MLS#880530

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$999,900

Brad Clement, RealtySouth, 205-410-3735

537 Lake Colony Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 887666

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$589,900

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

713 Comer Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#891399

3 Beds / 4 Baths

$575,000

Carrie Gitter, RealtySouth, 205-542-0264

2552 Whetstone Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 885852

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$549,900

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

2672 Altadena Ridge Circle

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 883533

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$545,000

RE/MAX First Choice, 205-663-4402

2325 Barr Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 889695

3 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$350,000

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

1733 Shades View Lane

Vestavia

$349,900

MLS#891614

4 Beds / 2 Baths

Chris Garoutte, 205.510.6991 

