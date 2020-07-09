Open house: 07-12-20

by

1952 Rosemont Place

Vestavia Hills

MLS#884322

4 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$949,000

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

2472 Shades Crest Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 888153

4 Beds / 4 Baths

$599,000

Pam Turbeville Ager, 205-563-8580

4001 Marthas Circle

Vestavia Hills

MLS#888455

4 Beds / 3 Baths

$579,900

Brad Clement, RealtySouth, 205-410-3735

413 Vesclub Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS#881574

5 Beds / 4 Baths

$549,000

Ruwena Healy, RealtySouth, 205-612-8242

Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506

1565 Panorama Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 885905

4 Beds / 2 Baths

$459,900

RE/MAX Northern Properties, 205-631-9892

2406 Christopher Place

Cahaba Heights

MLS# 888142

2 Beds / 2 Baths

$325,000

John Hixson, 205.586.8959

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours