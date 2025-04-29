On Tap Sports Cafe, Amanda Pair Foundation to hold cornhole tournament, crawfish boil

× Expand The Amanda Pair Foundation and On Tap Sports Cafe in Liberty Park are holding a cornhole tournament and crawfish boil on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The On Tap Sports Cafe in Liberty Park is partnering with the Amanda Pair Foundation to put on a crawfish boil and cornhole tournament to raise money for cancer research.

The event is slated for Sunday, May 18, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The cornhole tournament can accommodate up to 40 teams of two players in a round-robin to single-elimination bracket format. Each team is guaranteed at least three games, and the top four teams will receive prizes, including an Abita cast iron jambalaya cooker for the winners.

The top 10 teams each will receive a swag bag from Abita Brewery, and all players receive a participation medal. Registration costs $100 per team and includes two 3-pound trays of crawfish.

Anyone can pre-order 3-pound trays of crawfish and other fixings for $25 or pay $30 at the door. There will be limited capacity for sales the day of the event, so On Tap encourages pre-orders to ensure plenty of crawfish the day of the event.

All proceeds from cornhole signups, crawfish purchases and Abita beer purchases go directly to the Amanda Pair Foundation, which raises money for research on lung cancer and ROS-1 cancers, supports families dealing with cancer, and gives scholarships to students who attended Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park and uphold the school’s values.

Some cornhole boards will be open after the round robin portion of the tournament for eliminated teams to continue playing.

All ages are welcome at the crawfish boil and in the tournament. Alcoholic beverages, other drinks and food will be available for purchase on the patio.

In the event of inclement weather, organizers reserve the right to move the cornhole tournament to a later date, but the crawfish boil will continue as planned rain or shine.

Pair served as a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before dying of lung cancer in June 2022, leaving behind a husband and two daughters. She played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few adults not employed by the school who was allowed inside to assist during the height of the pandemic.

Her family and friends are continuing to honor her legacy by funding research, caring for families and investing in the next generation.

Click here to register for the cornhole tournament or pre-order crawfish trays.

For more information about the Amanda Pair Foundation, visit amandapair.org.