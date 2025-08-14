OLLI shares tips for preserving old photographs at Vestavia Hills library

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will have a presentation on preserving old photographs at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

The free presentation will be in the library’s community room at 1221 Montgomery Highway at 2 p.m.

The talk will cover the pros and cons of various photo storage solutions, including cloud storage and digitization services, whether photos are in pristine condition or showing signs of wear. This presentation is for people age 18 or older.

For more information, go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-3000.