Old Looney Mill Road to close several months for bridge replacement

Old Looney Mill Road will be closed for several months to through traffic for a bridge replacement project. Traffic should follow the detour route along Five Oaks Lane and Caldwell Mill Road (in blue) to get around the area.

Old Looney Mill Road, near Patchwork Farms, will be closed for several months, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12, for a Jefferson County bridge replacement project.

Drivers should follow posted detour routes along Five Oaks Lane and Caldwell Mill Road to get around the area.

Additionally, the Altadena Park Trail will be temporarily closed at the Old Looney Mill Road crossing near the construction site.

Jefferson County just last week reopened a portion of Caldwell Mill Road that had been closed since September for a similar bridge replacement on Caldwell Mill.