October preview: Vestavia's 75th leads cover

A lot can happen in 75 years. Just look around Vestavia Hills. The city has changed greatly from its founding in 1950 as a community of 607 people atop Shades Mountain.

Today, the city has stretched its borders to cover roughly 19 square miles from Hoover to Irondale and is home to nearly 40,000 people.

But all that growth didn’t happen on its own. From the start, it took a lot of people working together to form a town and begin providing services to meet people’s needs. It took a lot of people to create a school system that has become the envy of many in the state. It took a lot of people to band together to get through difficult storms and challenges and to celebrate the wins.

In this edition, our editor-in-chief and general manager for Starnes Media, Tim Stephens, highlights 75 of the key people and groups who made it all happen.

My challenge to you: As Vestavia Hills continue to grow, it’s going to take more people to guide the city in a positive direction. Be one of those.