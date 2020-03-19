Nurse at Aspire Cahaba River tests positive for COVID-19

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Coronavirus Testing Hundreds of vehicles wait in line at Christ Health, Church of the Highlands, Grandview campus for the COVID-19 drive-through testing off the site entrance on Cahaba River Road on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

A nurse at Aspire Physical Therapy Cahaba River has tested positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus, marking the first known case in Vestavia Hills.

Nick Beckham, regional administrator for NHS, representing the facility, said they found out the results of the test on Wednesday afternoon. The nurse came in on Monday and said she did not feel well and was sent home, Beckham said. The last day she worked was Friday.

The nurse is self-isolating, Beckham said. The facility is screening all caregivers daily and anyone who fails the screening or shows any symptoms is sent home, Beckham said.

Only medically-necessary visits are being allowed, and some end-of-life visits are being allowed, Beckham said. All families and the facility's hospital partners have been notified, Beckham said.

Aspire averages a little more than 100 residents and a little more than 175 employees, Beckham said.