Election day is here: Nov. 5 general election primer

Staff photo.
Election day is finally here.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are dominating the headlines, but there are other races on the ballot that are a lot closer to Vestavia Hills.
Here are some answers to common questions:
Q: Who is running for Congress in Vestavia Hills?
A: U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican, faces opposition from Democrat Elizabeth Anderson and Libertarian Andria Chieffo in Congressional District 6.
Q: Have Congressional district lines changed?
A: Yes, but Vestavia Hills is still in Congressional District 6. You can see the new district lines by visiting 2023-court-ordered-congressional-plan-algeohub.hub.arcgis.com.
Q: Who else is on the ballot in Jefferson County?
A: Other contested races on ballots in Jefferson County include:
- Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice: Greg Griffin (D), Sarah Stewart (R)
- 10th Circuit Court Judge, Place 13: Frederic Bolling (D), Douglas Roy Jr. (R)
- Jefferson County District Court Judge, Place 11: Chuantae Brown (D), Jill Ganus Marriott (R)
- Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 1: John Amari (R), Yashiba Blanchard (D)
- Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 2: Joel Blankenship (R), Jameria Moore (D)
- Jefferson County Constable, District 55: Ken Gray Jr. (R), Joshua Raby (D)
Q: Who is eligible to vote?
A: Any person may register to vote, provided that they are a citizen of the United States, live in Alabama, are at least 18 years old on or before election day, are not barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction and have not been declared mentally incompetent by a court.
Q: When are the polls open?
A: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Q: Where do I vote?
A: Determine your polling place by going to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview and typing in your name, date of birth and address.