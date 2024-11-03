Election day is here: Nov. 5 general election primer

× Expand Staff photo.

Election day is finally here.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are dominating the headlines, but there are other races on the ballot that are a lot closer to Vestavia Hills.

Here are some answers to common questions:

Q: Who is running for Congress in Vestavia Hills?

A: U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Republican, faces opposition from Democrat Elizabeth Anderson and Libertarian Andria Chieffo in Congressional District 6.

Q: Have Congressional district lines changed?

A: Yes, but Vestavia Hills is still in Congressional District 6. You can see the new district lines by visiting 2023-court-ordered-congressional-plan-algeohub.hub.arcgis.com.

Q: Who else is on the ballot in Jefferson County?

A: Other contested races on ballots in Jefferson County include:

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice: Greg Griffin (D), Sarah Stewart (R)

10th Circuit Court Judge, Place 13: Frederic Bolling (D), Douglas Roy Jr. (R)

Jefferson County District Court Judge, Place 11: Chuantae Brown (D), Jill Ganus Marriott (R)

Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 1: John Amari (R), Yashiba Blanchard (D)

Jefferson County Probate Judge, Place 2: Joel Blankenship (R), Jameria Moore (D)

Jefferson County Constable, District 55: Ken Gray Jr. (R), Joshua Raby (D)

Q: Who is eligible to vote?

A: Any person may register to vote, provided that they are a citizen of the United States, live in Alabama, are at least 18 years old on or before election day, are not barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction and have not been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Q: When are the polls open?

A: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Q: Where do I vote?

A: Determine your polling place by going to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview and typing in your name, date of birth and address.