No in-person meetings, but meals continue for seniors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. Guests at the New Merkel House enjoy Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic not slowing down anytime soon, there remain no in-person gatherings of senior adults at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights.

Director Melanie Perry said she’s praying the pandemic passes soon so that seniors can gather and enjoy fun and fellowship with each other.

This month, there would normally be Valentine’s Day events, arts and crafts, in-person meals and more for seniors to enjoy. However, COVID-19 has rendered that impossible, Perry said.

Still, that doesn’t mean New Merkel staff isn’t working hard to make sure seniors receive care, Perry said. Meals on Wheels continues, with volunteers helping bring meals to residents all over the city, and other meals are also taken to New Merkel House members, Perry said.

While residents can’t get together to share Valentine’s Day memories and create cards and participate in other fun activities, Perry said Valentine’s Day greetings will be sent to members in the mail. And while many of the senior center’s activities cannot be done without people gathering together in person, Perry said when the weather warms up after winter, drive-in bingo will be resumed for those senior adults who are looking for activities.

For more information about the New Merkel House, visit vhal.org/community/senior-living.