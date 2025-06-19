Rise Against Hunger to hold meal-packing event in Vestavia Hills in July

× Expand Photo from Rise Against Hunger website Volunteers pack meals for people battling hunger around the world at an event by the Rise Against Hunger organization.

The Rise Against Hunger organization is having a meal-packing event for the Birmingham area at Mountaintop Church in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, July 15, to package meals for children and families facing hunger around the world.

Community members of all ages are invited to participate. Two shifts are available for volunteers. The first is 11 a.m. to noon, and the second is noon to 1 p.m.

Each box of meals provides nutrition for students in need and supports global food aid efforts. One box of meals feeds a student for an entire school year. Donations also are encouraged.

Mountaintop Church is at 225 Centerview Drive. For more information or to register, visit riseagainsthunger,org.