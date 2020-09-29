New subdivision on Misty Lane and Rocky Ridge Road approved

× Expand Emily Featherston

Land for a new six-home subdivision was annexed and rezoned into the city of Vestavia Hills by the Vestavia Hills City Council at the Sept. 28 meeting.

Property at 2768 Misty Lane, 2758 and 2764 Rocky Ridge Road was annexed from Jefferson County into Vestavia and rezoned from Jefferson County E-2 to Vestavia Hills R-9, planned residential subdivision.

Rusty Weaver, the Council’s Planning and Zoning Commission liaison, said the commission felt drainage issues at the site were adequately addressed and the Commission passed the request upon two conditions: limiting the property to six lots for development and the submission of all covenants, restrictions and regulations pertaining to the street in the subdivision being a private street.

The Council unanimously passed the rezoning and annexation.

The Council also passed a memorandum of understanding with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, which updates the existing document to stress the partnership between the two parties. The Chamber will continue their brand development and their programming for the advancement of city businesses.

In his report to the Council, City Manager Jeff Downes reminded those gathered that Amwaste is the city’s new sanitation service provider, effective Oct. 1. If any resident is having issues with the transition, they should contact the city’s Action Center.

