New sector of Liberty Park takes step forward

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. A home under construction in the Brayfield section of Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills.

Site work on the next sector of Liberty Park should begin by this fall, the president of Liberty Park Joint Venture said.

The next sector is being called Canary Square and will be just south of the Livano and The Filmont apartments in The Bray at Liberty Park. It will contain 144 residential lots and five common area lots over 36 acres, records show.

Expand The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park is scheduled to have 144 homes. Site plan courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills.

The property is accessible by South Liberty Road and the roads around the apartment complexes.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plans on June 11.

Site work, which includes reshaping the land, building roads and installing utilities, should take 12 to 18 months, but some actual home construction could begin in 2027, Liberty Park Joint Venture President James Parsons said.

Final plans likely will be brought to the planning commission in at least two phases, he said.

Expand The Canary Square sector of The Bray at Liberty Park, shown in orange, contains 144 residential lots and five common area lots over 36 acres. Map courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills, with color highlight by Vestavia Voice.

There will be three kinds of homes in Canary Square:

Townhouses with 25-foot-wide lots that cover roughly 2,000 square feet of land

Cottages with 40-foot-wide lots that cover roughly 3,200 square feet of land

Single-family homes with 65-foot-wide lots that cover roughly 7,000 square feet of land

The lots will be sold to homebuilders, who will determine the actual home sizes and prices, Parsons said. It’s hard to predict home prices this early because of changing market conditions, he said.

It should take about five years to completely build out the Canary Square sector. Once all of the homes in Canary Square are built, Liberty Park will have roughly 2,200 homes, he said.