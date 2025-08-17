New Merkel House to host football season kickoff tailgating party for seniors Aug. 29

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department Facebook page Senior citizens celebrate football season at a tailgating party.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is hosting a football season tailgating party for adults age 55 and older at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights this Friday, Aug. 29.

The party is designed to kick off this year’s football season and will be at 10:30 a.m. at the senior center at 2150 Hollis Crossings.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors or a creative costume for a chance to win a prize for being the most enthusiastic fan. There will be snacks, games and contests.