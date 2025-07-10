New Merkel House offering new crochet class for senior citizens

× Expand Adobe stock photo A girl showing how to crochet

The free class is open to any senior citizen regardless of their level of experience with crocheting, said Melanie Perry, director of the senior center. People who don’t know how to crochet can come, learn and make some handmade items with instruction from Myra Harper, she said.

There have only been a few classes so far, and the next one will be July 24, she said.

Participants can come for coffee and conversations at 10 a.m., and games and crocheting will begin at 10:30 a.m., she said. Lunch will be served after the class at a cost of $1.50.

The New Merkel House is at 2150 Hollis Crossings next to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. For more information, call 205-967-5977.