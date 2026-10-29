New Merkel House Fall Festival brings games, hayrides and costumes

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Parks and Rec

New Merkel House will host its Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 2150 Hollis Crossing in Vestavia Hills.

The event will feature fall-themed games, hayrides and snacks, giving attendees a chance to enjoy seasonal activities while spending time at New Merkel House.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes for the celebration.

The festival will also give visitors an opportunity to learn more about New Merkel House and its role in the community.