New medical plaza breaks ground

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Medical Plaza Groundbreaking Dr. Swaid Swaid, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and State Sen. Jabo Waggoner shovel sand during the ceremonial groundbreaking for Vestavia Medical Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Medical Plaza Groundbreaking Dr. Swaid Swaid speaks before the ceremonial groundbreaking for Vestavia Medical Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Medical Plaza Groundbreaking State Sen. Jabo Waggoner speaks before the ceremonial groundbreaking for Vestavia Medical Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Medical Plaza Groundbreaking U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer speaks before the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Vestavia Medical Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Prev Next

Dr. Swaid Swaid stood next to Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and State Sen. Jabo Waggoner late Tuesday morning as a crowd gathered before them.

The trio pulled on hardhats before exchanging looks with one another.

Then, with shovels in hand, they dug into the mounds of sand at their feet. About a dozen other dignitaries did the same.

“I’m just really delighted and honored that we are able to do this,” said Swaid, sporting a blazer over blue scrubs. “This has been a dream that I’ve had for several years.”

Swaid’s dream will materialize in the coming months as the Vestavia Medical Plaza begins to rise. Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking signaled the start of construction on the 40,000-square-foot facility at 1021 Old Montgomery Highway.

The plaza will cost close to $22 million, Swaid said, and should be operational by November 2019.

“On this ground will soon rise a building that I think will be a state-of-the-art building that will provide quality healthcare at a cost-effective rate that we can all be very proud of,” Swaid said.

Swaid, a neurosurgeon, has spearheaded the effort to make the two-story medical plaza a reality. It will include an ambulatory surgical center, diagnostic center and office space for 12 physicians, not including Swaid.

Brassfield & Gorrie is the general contractor.

“We’re thrilled to death to see this come out of the ground today,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner, Curry, and U.S Rep. Gary Palmer all spoke prior to the groundbreaking. Each politician voiced his support for the project.

“We look forward to having you in Vestavia,” Curry said.