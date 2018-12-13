New medical facility coming to Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Renderings show the new Vestavia Medical Plaza, coming to the former site of Party City in November 2019. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Renderings show the new Vestavia Medical Plaza, coming to the former site of Party City in November 2019. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Renderings show the new Vestavia Medical Plaza, coming to the former site of Party City in November 2019. Prev Next

A new medical center is coming to Vestavia Hills next November.

Dr. Swaid Swaid, a neurosurgeon who performs procedures at both Grandview Medical Center and Brookwood Hospital while holding a private practice in Vestavia, is overseeing the facility, and said it will be 40,000 square feet, and is a $21 million project to be called Vestavia Medical Plaza.

The facility will be located at 1021 Old Montgomery Highway, the former home of Party Time. The center will include an ambulatory surgical center, a diagnostic center and office space for the 12 physicians, not including Swaid. Swaid will relocate his private practice — which is currently in the Vestavia Hills City Center — to the building.

The plan is for the facility to be a “one-stop shop” for medical care, where patients can see their doctor, receive a diagnosis and have outpatient surgery, all in the same place. The addition of the facility provides “convenience, comfort and value” to Vestavia residents, Swaid said.

The facility is expected to provide between 40 and 50 jobs, and Swaid hopes it will create an economic impact in the city through bringing new employees into Vestavia who will spend money in city limits and through patients who will spend time and money in Vestavia.

The first priority, however, is to provide “excellent, cost-effective and accessible healthcare” to patients, Swaid said.

While the facility will focus on various types of outpatient surgery, Swaid said he hopes in the future to add a medical doctor to provide care for those needing an internal medicine doctor.

The two-story building will house the surgical center and diagnostic center on the first floor, with physician space on the second floor, and is intended to be visually appealing.

“It’s going to be a very modern and sharp-looking building,” Swaid said.

The facility is the first of its kind in the city, Swaid said.

“There’s a great deal of excitement building up around this project,” Swaid said.

A groundbreaking will be held Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the site, with the facility set to open in November 2019.