New Leadership Vestavia Hills class unveiled

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shannon Stewart. Leadership Vestavia Hills’ 25th class.

A new group of 24 leaders has begun its journey through the Leadership Vestavia Hills program.

The class offers a chance for leaders in the city to meet people they might not otherwise meet, learn different things about the city and help take an active role in making Vestavia Hills a better place to live, said Shannon Stewart, class facilitator.

Leadership Vestavia Hills has hosted various community events, such as Wing Ding, and helped create Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills, which trains high school students to be leaders, as well as the Community Leadership Awards, which recognize Vestavia Hills residents who are making an impact in the community.

“Leadership Vestavia Hills began in 1996 when founder, Dennis Anderson, recognized the opportunity to inform, inspire and empower leaders to make a difference in Vestavia Hills,” said President Leigh King Forstman. “We are delighted to welcome the new class during our 25th anniversary year, and look forward to celebrating our history and impact within the community.”

Mitchell Weyandt, VP of Business Development for Rabren General Contractors, is in this year’s class and is truly excited about learning on a deeper level how his city operates. “Vestavia Hills is always ranked at the top of all cities in the state and I believe the engagement of our residents to help further the cause is key to this continued success.” He states that there is a deep connection with a city that provides so much in terms of lifestyle, education and support for businesses that he wants to be a part of giving back to the community where he and his family live.

Stewart said the first class will be about the history of Vestavia Hills and the Leadership Vestavia Hills program, with the second class concentrating on Team Building, personality types, conflict management and using your type effectively. The classes will become more and more Vestavia-centric and include classes devoted to economic development, education government, and quality of life.

Past participants have said they’ve been able to grow in their professional career with the help of the class, as well, Stewart said. The group can also help counter social media rumors that may spread and damage the city, she said.

Lori Moler, VP of Customer Service for Children’s of Alabama, stated that she is looking most forward to connecting with like-minded, driven individuals who are invested in the Vestavia Hills community and are motivated to connect, get involved and make a difference. She has participated in Project Corporate Leadership and Leadership Shelby County in the past; she knew she would learn more about Vestavia Hills and leverage the community involvement she already has through Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary and Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “I love my city and am looking forward to this experience.”

Looking forward to meeting with other leaders and fellow citizens in our community that he might not otherwise connect with is one of the reasons that Danny Marshall, Partner with Strickland Trading and Vestavia Hills Parks & Rec Board Member, applied to be a part of Leadership Vestavia Hills. He is excited to learn more about the history of Vestavia Hills and to better understand the mechanisms of the city government, clubs, schools and other community groups. He hopes to familiarize himself with the different happenings within the city. “Sometimes it is easy to view the city through the lens of your own personal activities and family involvement” and he’s hoping to expand that view this year.

Greg Dunaway, Consumer Bank Retail Manager for SouthState Bank, grew up in Vestavia Hills. His parents and grandparents encouraged him to take advantage of each opportunity to support others through service within the community. One expectation he has for the year is to identify the pockets of the community that are underserved. “Responsibility comes with the territory when being fortunate enough to be selected for a group like LVH. As such, I would like to listen to as many leaders, citizens and organizations as possible this year and commit to reaching those that assistance the most.”

The 2021-22 class consists of:

► Ty Arendall, Principal at Dolly Ridge Elementary School

► Ryan Blackenburg, VP of Corporate Banking for Bryant Bank

► Lisa Booher, Run Coach with Resolute Running

► Amanda Carmichael, Senior Consultant with Clarus Consulting

► Will Connor, VP/Financial Planning for Meld Financial

► Kimberly Cook, City Councilor for the City of Vestavia Hills

► Nick D’Alessandro, Director of Finance for Birmingham Orthodontics

► Jeremy Deal, Partner/Structural Engineer for Barnett Jones Wilson Structural

► Greg Dunaway, Consumer Bank Retail Manager for SouthState Bank

► Meredith Gay, SVP Finance/Controller for Highland Capital

► Katherine Gorham, PTO Council President; President of the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation Board

► Amy Hazelton, Workplace Ethics & Concerns Manager for Southern Company Services

► Cole Hendon, SVP/COO of Credit Products for Regions Bank

► Reese Kincaid, Managing Director for Oakworth Capital Bank

► Danny Marshall, Partner with Strickland Trading

► Patrick Martin, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Service for Vestavia Hills City Schools

► Jay McFarland, Commercial Optimization and Trading Manager for Southern Power Company

► Lori Moler, VP of Customer Service for Children’s of Alabama

► Ryan Nast, VP/Financial Advisor for Regions Bank

► Aimee Rainey, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Vestavia Hills City Schools

► Scott Stevens, CPA for BMSS Advisors

► Ross Swenson, Commercial Relationship Manager for Regions Bank

► Steve Vickery, Senior VP for Truist Bank

► Mitchell Weyandt, VP of Business Development for Rabren General Contractors

– Submitted by Shannon Stewart.