Ready, set, explore: New, familiar city spaces give residents a chance to get outdoors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oliver Jordan, 3, and his younger sister, Grace Ann, 18 months, play on the swings as their parents, Melody and Matt, push the swings at Meadowlawn Park. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Tyler Barnett walks his dogs Odie, a golden retriever and great Pyrenees mix, and Buttercup, also a Pyrenees mix, at McCallum Park. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Noah Robinson, 4, makes his way down a slide as he plays at Meadowlawn Park with his father, Nolen Robinson. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills has always had parks for residents to enjoy, but with the work of the Community Spaces Plan, there’s even more for residents to enjoy as warmer weather arrives.

Brian Davis, director of the city’s Public Works Department, said that each year, city leaders hear that residents want more trails and walkability throughout the city. While some of that is available at existing facilities, the Community Spaces Plan has ensured the building of more sidewalks, as well as the improvement of and building of city parks with walking trails, he said.

There are existing trails at McCallum Park, with a trail that circles at the back of Buckhead Drive, as well as another large trail system near the bridge that runs near Vestavia Hills High School. Altadena Valley Park, a former golf course, also has “ready-made walking,” Davis said, and there are plans to enhance the trail system and amenities at that park in the future.

Other trail systems and walking paths can be found at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex and Boulder Canyon Trail at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The “tremendous” walking path at Wald Park is now open, Davis said, and residents can walk all the way around the large park.

Other parks and facilities include the new aquatic complex, which is scheduled to open this year during Memorial Day weekend, Cahaba Heights Park and Meadowlawn Park. Smaller parks include Byrd Park, which has a playground and is adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary East, and Shallowford Park.

As the Community Spaces Plan wraps up, Davis said one of the city’s goals is to create more activities, especially at parks such as Wald Park, Cahaba Heights and the parks in Liberty Park. The city doesn’t want to just rent the facilities to others, though that will certainly still happen, he said.

Potential activities could include concerts, farmer’s markets, movies on the lawn and more, especially at Wald Park, which will feature a large lawn for residents to enjoy.

“Those are the things we want to start hosting and offering to our citizens,” Davis said.

Having parks and other amenities that residents can enjoy helps improve the quality of life for Vestavia residents, Davis said.

“We don’t want our citizens having to go to other communities to have fun,” Davis said. “It’s a reason to be proud.”

City amenities are also an “economic driver,” Davis said, as visitors to the city will undoubtedly get gas, food and possibly shop in the city while they enjoy the amenities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff members are working to sanitize public surfaces and keep the parks as clean as possible to keep residents safe, said the city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley.

In addition to new facilities and renovated facilities coming online, the Parks and Recreation Department is getting a facelift, as McCulley and others work to rebrand the department and improve its marketing.

On April 1, McCulley said residents can register online for events and sports if they are facilitated through the department. They will do that on a new, stand-alone Parks and Recreation website, vhalparksandrec.org. The website will have an expanded event calendar, an ability for residents to submit information about events to the city, information about all city facilities and amenities, and video tours. The city is also hiring a new employee to be a marketing coordinator for the department. The department will also put together a new activity guide for residents.

“We have so many amazing facilities coming online in 2021, we want to showcase them,” McCulley said.

Here’s a list of Vestavia parks and facilities, all of which can also be found on the city’s website, vhal.org:

► Aquatic Complex: 1973 Merryvale Road (located off U.S. 31 at Wald Park). The new aquatic complex opened in 2020 and is expected to open again this year during Memorial Day weekend. The complex features a competition pool and family-style pool.

► Boulder Canyon Nature Trail: 1289 U.S. 31 (behind the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest). The trail begins at the library and includes a nature trail, bridge and waterfall.

► Byrd Park: 2109 Tyson Drive. The park features a walking track and a playground, as well as picnic areas.

► Cahaba Heights Park: 4401 Dolly Ridge Road. This new park includes, in addition to open green space, turf baseball fields and an inclusive playground, along with the New Merkel House. A dog park is slated to open later this year.

► Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex: 4851 Sicard Hollow Road. SHAC features four synthetic turf multipurpose fields with an adjacent playground. SHAC also features a splash pad, which is open from 9 a.m. to sunset, as well as futsal and pickleball courts. More information about those courts can be found online.

► Liberty Park Sports Complex: 4700 Sicard Hollow Road. The Liberty Park Sports Complex features two playgrounds, soccer fields and softball fields.

► McCallum Park: 3332 Rosemary Lane. McCallum Park is a passive park with walking trails, open green space, pavilions, restrooms and grills on which to cook over open flames. Little Shades Creek meanders through the park and is located just off Rocky Ridge Road.

► Meadowlawn Park: 4041 Dolly Ridge Road. This park features a pavilion and walking trail, along with some playground equipment.

► Shallowford Park: 3334 Shallowford Road. This park is a small, neighborhood pocket park and playground without parking or restroom facilities.

► Wald Park: 1973 Merryvale Road (located off U.S. 31). While some of Wald Park remains under construction, the walking trail, playground and batting cages are open, and the aquatic complex is scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend. The Great Lawn is nearing completion, and the next few items to be built include tennis courts and a dog park. Baseball fields are also completed and available for use by area teams.