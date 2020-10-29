New budget to help police and fire departments

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Vestavia Hills Fire Department Station No. 4 in Liberty Park on Sept. 29.

With two new police officers, three new firefighters and a new ambulance, the city of Vestavia Hills public safety departments are about to receive what they said are needed upgrades to keep the city safe.

Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said they need more officers to maintain quality service to all parts of the city, especially as the Liberty Park area continues to grow.

Vestavia Hills is 19 miles wide, stretching across three main areas: the U.S. 31 area, the Cahaba Heights area and the Liberty Park area. Because of the city’s width, there was a demonstrated need to add personnel in both the police and fire departments to ensure response times were meeting city standards, City Manager Jeff Downes said during discussions of the fiscal 2021 budget.

Fire Chief Marvin Green said it was part of his department’s long-term plan at the Liberty Park station to add an ambulance. That area has seen an increased call volume due to an extended-care facility opening and ongoing commercial work, he said.

All three of the new firefighters, which will come halfway through the fiscal year, will go to Liberty Park, Green said. The Fire Department also has a mutual aid agreement with the Cahaba Valley Fire District, which helps provide an ambulance as needed if the ambulance from nearby Cahaba Heights is already in use, Green said.

Ware said the Police Department prides itself on providing excellent service. For police, their response time depends on the type of call and the location from which it originates. With an increase in traffic and call volume over the past few years, there was a need for more staffing, he said.

Ware said the biggest concern for police hasn’t been the primary unit that responds to an emergency call, but a backup unit that helps the primary unit. While Vestavia does not see a large amount of violent crime, Ware said it is always good to have a backup unit as a precaution.

In regard to personnel, Ware said the number of officers has changed “tremendously” over the past 10 to 15 years. In October 2003, there were 67 police officers, and today, the department is about to have 100 officers for the first time in its history, he said.

In his 20 years, he has seen the city annex Cahaba Heights, put school resource officers in each school and outsource dispatch to Shelby County. There are still ongoing efforts to replace several officers who retired recently, he said.

There hasn’t been a major shift in the Fire Department for several years, but Green said the new firefighters will increase the staff levels at the Liberty Park station and gives them a transportation unit. The department will also receive a new ladder truck in January, another much-needed upgrade, Green said.

“We are thankful the city gives us the resources to give the citizens of Liberty Park the service they deserve,” Green said.