Never forget: Vestavia Hills hosts its Salute to Veterans program and a benefits fair Nov. 9 at the Civic Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills. Members of the Vestavia Hills Police Department honor guard at the 2025 Salute to Veterans in Vestavia Hills.

You have stood behind them in line at the grocery store. You have sat two pews over from them on Sunday, handed them your keys at the car wash. There is nothing to see. That is the point and always has been — the ones who went and came back and then went quiet about it, who folded the year or the three years or the 20 into a drawer somewhere and got on with the business of being a neighbor.

Most will never tell you.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the city of Vestavia Hills will spend a day trying to thank them.

Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry addresses the crowd at the 2025 Salute to Veterans in Vestavia Hills. Last year, the Salute and the city’s Veterans Benefits and Resource Event together drew more than 400 people.

Mayor Ashley Curry and the city are hosting the annual Salute to Veterans at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway, honoring veterans from all branches of service. The city has been doing some version of this for a decade.

“We have always had veterans’ events,” Curry said. “Since 2016, we’ve done this Salute to Veterans around Veterans Day, honoring them for their service and sacrifice. The turnout was modest at first. We had 25, 30 veterans.”

Last year, the Salute and the resource event together drew more than 400.

The Salute to Veterans program runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Magnolia Room, with light refreshments, entertainment and patriotic programming. This year’s keynote speaker is retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the upstairs ballroom holds the Veterans Benefits and Resource Event, organized with the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative. Lunch is free. VA and Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs benefits service officers will be on hand, along with VA health care enrollment officers, resource providers and employers.

Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills. U.S. Army soldiers attend the 2025 Salute to Veterans in Vestavia Hills, which honors veterans from all branches of service.

The planned workshops are the part worth studying. The State Traumatic Head Injury Program will offer free screening, navigation, education, peer mentoring and care coordination through five new traumatic brain injury centers. BRAVO-Vets helps veterans in the justice system navigate traumatic brain injury and mental health disorders. There is a session on legal administrative remedies, including discharge upgrades, and legal assistance from C-Vets students at Cumberland School of Law and Legal Services of Alabama. Also: grant writing for nonprofits, a how-to for small business startups, the University of Alabama’s LIFT program offering one-on-one help with tech devices and women veterans health services provided by the Birmingham VA Health Care System.

Much of that reach traces to the Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative, which Burford co-founded in 2019 out of a military culture training workshop the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services held that January. It is now a volunteer group of more than 200 partners across more than 100 agencies, and its motto is that the ultimate purpose of life is to be of service.

“We meet once a month and share ideas about where veterans need help,” Burford said. “Veterans do good work that is making a difference. They deserve what we do.”

Burford is a Vestavia Hills native who spent 38 years in uniform — active Army, Reserve and the Alabama Army National Guard — and finished as a two-star major general, deputy commander for mobilization and reserve affairs at U.S. Special Operations Command and special assistant to the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

He is now vice president of the National Veterans Day Foundation, which puts on Birmingham’s Veterans Day parade, the oldest in the country.

“My main goal with the National Veterans Day Foundation is to fix the injustice veterans face day in and day out,” Burford said. “Most of them don’t ask for help. We have to help them.”

Brian Crawford joined the Naval Air Reserve in 1968, spent two years in the Philippines from 1969 to 1971, was named enlisted man of the month and served three years as an active reservist. Then the GI Bill, and 35 years in banking with AmSouth.

“We have a motto: never forget,” Crawford said, his face going somber. “Our country has forgotten.”

He thinks about the people who never wore the uniform at all.

“When I see the spouses, my heart goes out to them,” he said. “They didn’t wear a uniform, but they’re as much a veteran as anyone. They never ask for help, and they need it. We come out of conflict and we’re lost — the veterans. There are a lot of challenges. Homelessness is one of them.”

Ask Crawford why he keeps showing up and he does not reach for anything lofty.

“It’s important to give back,” he said. “The personal satisfaction is immense when I see veterans doing better.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry stands between Brian Crawford, left, a Naval Air Reserve veteran, and retired Army Maj. Gen. David Burford, keynote speaker for this year’s Salute to Veterans.

Curry said much the same, from a different door. He did not serve, but he spent 25 years in the FBI. His father was a World War II veteran who came home with post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain injury, and his son served in the Air Force.

“On a personal level, I don’t like injustice,” Curry said. “My father survived, but he had PTSD. Part of what we can do is get information in front of the people who can actually do something about it.”

He has one memory from the bureau that still explains why men like Burford, Crawford and him risk their lives for others.

In August 1991, Cuban detainees at the federal prison in Talladega seized a cell block and held 10 federal employees hostage for 10 days. Curry was on the FBI’s Birmingham SWAT team that responded.

“When it was all over, I had this unexplainable joy seeing those family members reunited,” Curry said. “It’s a calling.”

Burford, asked why he serves, described a photograph he saw once and cannot put down. A soldier in Iraq with weapon raised toward an explosion, and hiding behind his leg, a small Iraqi boy.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “People should honor veterans. If I don’t make a difference, who will?”

On Nov. 9, for one day, in one ballroom in Vestavia Hills, veterans will be honored. The rest of the year you will stand behind them in line at the grocery store and never know it.