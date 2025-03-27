Networking at noon event is Friday, March 28, at Junior League of Birmingham

× Expand Image from Grace Klein Community

The Grace Klein Community, which is headquartered on Old Rocky Ridge Road, on Friday, March 28, is holding a networking at noon event at the Junior League of Birmingham office in Birmingham.

Lunch is being provided by Cadence Bank at noon, followed by a “word of encouragement to business professionals.” Then from 12:20 to 1 p.m. there will be a speed networking event in which each business professional will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to everyone in attendance.

Door prizes will be given out around 1 p.m., and informal networking, business card swapping and fellowship will continue until 1:30 p.m.

The event is free. The Junior League of Birmingham office is at 2212 20th Ave. S. For more information, call 205-566-6086.