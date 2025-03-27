Networking at noon event is Friday, March 28, at Junior League of Birmingham

by

The Grace Klein Community, which is headquartered on Old Rocky Ridge Road, on Friday, March 28, is holding a networking at noon event at the Junior League of Birmingham office in Birmingham.

Lunch is being provided by Cadence Bank at noon, followed by a “word of encouragement to business professionals.” Then from 12:20 to 1 p.m. there will be a speed networking event in which each business professional will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to everyone in attendance.

Door prizes will be given out around 1 p.m., and informal networking, business card swapping and fellowship will continue until 1:30 p.m.

The event is free. The Junior League of Birmingham office is at 2212 20th Ave. S. For more information, call 205-566-6086.