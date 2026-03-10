Napoli Italian Restaurant & Pizza reopens after temporary closure

× Expand Submitted Napoli Pizza

Napoli Italian Restaurant & Pizza, owned by Sam Rinka and located at 2516 Rocky Ridge Road, held a ribbon cutting on Feb. 12 to mark its reopening after a temporary closure earlier this year.

The restaurant had been closed during January because of staffing shortages.

Napoli offers a wide menu of Italian dishes, including pizza, appetizers, salads, strombolis, calzones, pasta dishes, chicken and veal entrees, seafood options, vegetarian plates and desserts.

The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

More information is available at napoliitalianrestaurantpizza.com or by calling 205-326-7478.