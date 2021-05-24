Museum partners with KultureCity to become sensory-inclusive certified

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Birmingham Museum of Art is now the first museum in Alabama to be sensory-inclusive certified.

People with autism, dementia and PTSD often experience sensory sensitivities or challenges, including noise or overstimulation.

In fact, 1 in 5 people has a sensory need, according to the Vestavia Hills-based nonprofit KultureCity.

KultureCity recently partnered with the Birmingham Museum of Art to make the museum and all of its programs and events sensory-inclusive certified.

The BMA is the first art museum in Alabama to become so certified, according to a BMA news release.

The staff is being trained to recognize guests with sensory needs and handle sensory overload situations.

Sensory bags, equipped with such items as noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are available to museum guests who need them.

Prior to visiting the Museum, families can download the free KultureCity App to see the sensory features that are available.

“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend an art museum, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment,” said Dr. Julian Maha, KultureCity co-founder.

KultureCity has created over 600 sensory-inclusive venues and worked on such special events as the Super Bowl.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next