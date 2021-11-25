Multiple Christmas events coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children gather at the lit Christmas tree to have photos made with Santa during the All is Bright tree lighting at the Vestavia Hills City Center in 2020.

The Christmas season will be celebrated with several events in the city of Vestavia Hills this year.

First, on Nov. 30, the Christmas tree at City Hall will be lit at 6 p.m. There will be vendors doing giveaways, different school groups performing and other activities for the whole family.

On Dec. 1, the city will host a menorah lighting at City Hall at 5 p.m. Local Jewish leaders will be on hand to celebrate, and guests can have refreshments and take part in activities. While the menorah was lit last year, there was no public event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 11, the annual Breakfast with Santa will again be in the Dogwood Room at the current Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1975 Merryvale Road from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event allows families to come have breakfast cooked by civic leaders and for their children to meet Santa, who will be there to listen to Christmas wishes and take pictures.

On Dec. 12, the city will celebrate the season with the annual Christmas parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Park Sports Complex’s softball fields, making its way to Alston Meadows Park. The two-hour event is the official parade of the city, and those interested in being part of the parade can visit vestaviahills.org.