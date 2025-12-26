Ms. Courtney offers stories, songs, dancing at Vestavia library

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest website

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest invites children from birth to sixth grade to take part in stories, songs, dancing and playing each first and third Saturday of the month.

Courtney’s Library Stop will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the library’s Community Room.

For more information about events in the children’s department at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, go to vestavialibrary.org/events or call the children’s department at 205-978-0158.