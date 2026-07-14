Mr. Bond's Science Guys return with explosive summer demonstrations

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Mr. Bond's Science Guys will bring hands-on science fun to Vestavia Hills on Thursday, July 23, with two performances for children of all ages.

The first show begins at 10:30 a.m. at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, followed by a second performance at 3:30 p.m. at Cahaba Heights Elementary School.

Known for energetic demonstrations and interactive experiments, Mr. Bond's Science Guys combine education with entertainment while introducing children to scientific concepts through engaging live presentations. Organizers joke that the group has visited the library before and "nothing has blown up ... yet!"

Both performances are free and open to children of all ages, offering families two opportunities to experience the popular science program.