Mountaintop Church to host panel discussion on student mental health Feb. 2

Mountaintop Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, is having a panel discussion called “Parenting on Purpose: Navigating Mental Health.”

Parents of preteens through high schoolers are invited to the church’s Student Center for a lunch and panel discussion to talk about students’ mental health.

Four panelists scheduled to be there are:

Christa Cordova, mental health crisis instructor, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Angela Mains, senior director of counseling and parent coaching, Lifeline Children’s Services

Nathan Wert, counseling intern, Wayfare Counseling

Kira Fonbah, child and adolescent psychiatrist

The event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. To register for the lunch and panel discussion, go to the church’s website.

For more information, contact Student Pastor Josh Power at josh.power@mountaintopchurch.com