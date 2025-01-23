Mountaintop Church to host panel discussion on student mental health Feb. 2

Mountaintop Church on Sunday, Feb. 2, is having a panel discussion called “Parenting on Purpose: Navigating Mental Health.”

Parents of preteens through high schoolers are invited to the church’s Student Center for a lunch and panel discussion to talk about students’ mental health.

Four panelists scheduled to be there are:

  • Christa Cordova, mental health crisis instructor, University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Angela Mains, senior director of counseling and parent coaching, Lifeline Children’s Services
  • Nathan Wert, counseling intern, Wayfare Counseling
  • Kira Fonbah, child and adolescent psychiatrist

The event is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. To register for the lunch and panel discussion, go to the church’s website.

For more information, contact Student Pastor Josh Power at josh.power@mountaintopchurch.com