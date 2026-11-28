× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountaintop Church

Mountaintop Church will host its annual Jingle Jam Christmas celebration on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 225 Centerview Drive.

Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for an evening of music, games, comedy skits and interactive entertainment designed for all ages.

Auditorium doors will open at 6:10 p.m., with pre-show activities beginning at 6:20 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early to allow time for parking and finding seats.

Following the main program, families can stay for an after-party featuring a hot chocolate bar, cookies, Christmas karaoke and additional holiday activities.

The church expects hundreds of families to attend and is seeking donations of decorated sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies and money to purchase cookies from a local bakery. Donated cookies should be homemade or bakery-made.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for event setup, greeting guests, hosting in the auditorium, assisting with the after-party and cleanup.

For more information, visit mountaintopchurch.com.