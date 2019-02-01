Missing teen seen in Vestavia Hills area

× Expand Photo Courtesy of missingkids.or Monica Ivey, 16, is missing and was recently seen in the Vestavia Hills area.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public's help in bringing a missing Virginia teen back home after being gone for more than a year, after she was recently seen in the Birmingham area.

Monica Ivey, 16, originally from Fairfax, Virginia, was recently seen in the Vestavia area, and has been missing since Jan. 10, 2018 from her home, according to missingkids.org. The teenager is Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, according to the website.

Ivey has multiple tattoos including a cross with roses and a "Life Love Laugh" tattoo on her right forearm, a tribal cross on her right shoulder and "Mariah" on her chest. Ivey may go by the alias first name Mariah and the alias last name Mehra, according to the site.

Those with information on the teen may contact Vestavia Police Lieutenant Chuck Nagle at 978-0140 or 978-0112, or you can leave an anonymous tip by texting 274637 (CRIMES), keyword "VHPD," or by submitting a tip on the department's Facebook page.