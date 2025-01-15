Miss Vestavia Hills Teen to hold masquerade ball to battle mental health stigma

Miss Vestavia Hills Teen Allie Grace Broadhead is holding a masquerade ball on Feb. 7 to “unmask the stigma of mental health” and raise scholarship money for children of a Vestavia Hills police officer and firefighter.

The ball is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Vestavia Hills Civic Center Ballroom A at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

The evening will include conversations about mental health and suicide prevention, stories of resilience and hope, resources, support services, music, a silent auction and mask competition.

The event is being done in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 988 Crisis Lifeline and Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition.

Tickets cost $85 for adults, $25 for students and $40 for Miss Alabama Miss and Teen title holders.

Broadhead also is seeking sponsors for the night. Proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor a cash scholarship to a senior child of an employee of the Vestavia Hills Police Department and a senior child of an employee of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

Buy tickets or sign up as a sponsor here.