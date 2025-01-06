Miss Vestavia Hills shines light for childhood trauma victims

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Miss Vestavia Hills 2025 Evie Smith waves in the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood on Dec. 8. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Smith. Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, was crowned Miss Vestavia Hills in September 2024. She wants to give back to her community serving those who have experienced childhood trauma and promoting mental health awareness. Prev Next

Evie Smith is eager to use her title as the new Miss Vestavia Hills to continue raising awareness for children affected by trauma.

“I suffered abuse at a very early age by someone I trusted,” the 18-year-old Smith said. “I was so young, and I didn’t realize at the time what kind of impact it would have on me later in life. Thankfully, I had a family who believed me and supported me, and I received the help I needed and healed from the abuse I endured, but statistics show that so many who suffer abuse often don’t have an advocate on their behalf, and a lot of abuse goes completely unnoticed.”

Smith created a nonprofit called ACT (Advocating for Childhood Trauma).

“My nonprofit has really exploded over the years,” Smith said. “Initially, I started raising money by making bracelets that I would sell in stores and online to help raise awareness for those who have suffered childhood trauma or abuse. It is really important to help educate others about what to look for with the signs of someone being abused as well as figuring out how to end the cycle of child abuse.”

Smith said she has been helping raise awareness for ACT since she was 13.

She was crowned Miss Vestavia Hills in September and said she has spent the last few months brainstorming ideas for fundraisers or events in Vestavia and surrounding areas. She’d like to support organizations like the Prescott House child advocacy center in Birmingham, she said.

When Smith decided to compete for the title of Miss Vestavia Hills, she was excited about the possibility of being the first to represent the city in a long time. Vestavia Hills had not held a preliminary competition for Miss Alabama in about 30 years.

“I knew it would be an amazing opportunity to sort of be the trailblazer for future contestants in this title,” Smith said. “I get to really figure things out in a way and work with city leaders on what ideas and visions they have for Miss Vestavia Hills. It has been a lot of fun so far, and the people in Vestavia have been so gracious to me. They recognize that I have responsibilities to fulfill during my reign but also understand that I am a busy college student.”

Smith is a freshman at Auburn University, where she is studying rehabilitation and disability studies. She hopes to go to occupational therapy school. She’ll compete in Miss Alabama in June.

The Slocumb native previously competed in various teen competitions, so this is her first year in the older age group.

“This whole experience has been really enjoyable for me, and it really is an honor to represent Vestavia Hills,” she said. “I have been loving every second of it.”

So far, her favorite experience in Vestavia was attending the Haunt the Hills Halloween event at Wald Park, where she got to meet lots of kids dressed in costumes.

“I loved it, and I got to meet so many really great people,” she said. “Vestavia is awesome.”

To keep up with Miss Vestavia Hills, visit her Facebook page at “Miss Vestavia Hills” or on Instagram @MissVestaviaHills.