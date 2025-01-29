Miss Astrid's Tavern wins best food award at 2025 Viva Vestavia

× 1 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jessica Armstrong serves food from Miss Astrid's Tavern at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 2 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The pickled jalapeno brined fried chicken tenders were among offerings from Miss Astrid's Tavern at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 3 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stacey Green, Marvin Green and Katherine McRee were among guests at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 4 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Cookie Fix treats sit ready for pickup at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 5 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ashley Chambliss, Sallie Hallmark and Shelley Sumner check out the Cookie Fix table at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 6 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chicken salad sandwich bites from Iz Cafe were among the selections at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 7 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dell Whitaker, Laura Woodruff and David Woodruff were among the guests at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 8 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Alexis Dinga and Colby Wetzel check out the Chick-fil-A table at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 9 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Arshaa Wright of Slice Pizza serves braised short rib sandwiches at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 10 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crumbl Cookies were among treats at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 11 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Guests check out the silent auction items at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 12 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Marsha Gunter, left, and Eliza Warden entertain guests with music at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 13 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Guests check out the silent auction items at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 14 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Donatos Pizza slices sit out for the taking at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 15 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Merrill Kinnaird serves food from Kathy G. & Co. at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 16 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Susan Sloan, John Wilkes and Victoria Wilkes were among guests at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. × 17 of 17 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Guests check out the offerings from Samurai Japan at the 2025 Viva Vestavia food tasting event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Prev Next

An estimated 250 people turned out for the 2025 Viva Vestavia event at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center Tuesday night to get a taste of some of Vestavia’s restaurants and catering companies.

About 20 food and drink providers participated in the event, with the new Miss Astrid’s Tavern in Cahaba Heights winning the best food award based on votes from event guests. The Cookie Fix in Cahaba Heights won the best presentation category.

Miss Astrid’s Tavern, a chef-inspired Southern Food restaurant led by chef Jessica Armstrong, offered up tastes of pickled jalapeno brined fried chicken tenders, sweet and spicy collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and cookies to guests present Tuesday night.

While trying out treats, guests were entertained with harp music by Marsha Gunter and violin music by Eliza Warden. Guests also had a chance to bid on silent auction items that included a grill, gun, coolers, wine, bourbon, decorative pine boards, a decorative bowl, a painting, gift baskets, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail cards, teeth whitening gift certificates, catering packages, salon and skin care packages, sunglasses, a purse and wallet, and a mahjong package.

Tickets for the event were $50, or $75 for an emerald ticket that included one entry in a drawing for an emerald necklace courtesy of Steed’s Jewelers. Proceeds from the event went to the chamber foundation’s general fund and scholarship initiatives.