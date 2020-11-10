Miracle League Field to be dedicated Sunday night

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction is underway at Wald Park on the Miracle Field Foundation project along Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

The new Miracle League Field will be dedicated this Sunday night at Wald Park from 4-6 p.m.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes announced the news in his report to the Vestavia Hills City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

Downes also told residents to check out the city event page for information on parking, which can be found at https://vhal.org/community/city-events/.

Downes told the Council they would discuss stormwater ordinance adjustments, transportation projects and parks and recreation programming at next week’s work session.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, the alcohol license for the new Chevron in Liberty Park was approved. Michael Ellis, the executive, appeared before the Council and spoke about the business’ plan to scan each customer’s ID and train their staff to avoid selling alcohol and tobacco to minors.

The meeting was short, with only two items of business on the agenda, including the alcohol license. The other item was the approval of the declaring of personal property as surplus and selling it, which was approved. The items in question were three obsolete vehicles, including two public service vehicles and one police vehicle.

The names of applicants for upcoming vacancies on both the Library Board and the Parks and Recreation Board were also announced. For the Park Board, the applicants are Karl Julian, Chris Hunsberger, Nick Madsen, Adam Pierce, Brent Von Kanel, Shelley Gentle and John S. Johnson. For the Library Board, the applicants are W. Whitney Seals, Gregory Jones and Lyndsay Gunn.

The interviews have not been scheduled, but the appointments to these boards are expected to be made sometime this month.

On first read, the Council introduced several upcoming annexations, including the proposed annexation of 2810 Five Oaks Lane, a proposed multi-home development in the Altadena neighborhood.

At the end of the meeting, the Council went into executive session to discuss the potential purchase of real estate.