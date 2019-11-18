Miracle League Field in midst of fundraising campaign

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction is underway at Wald Park on the Miracle Field Foundation project along Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

The Vestavia Hills Parks & Recreation Foundation has raised at least $130,000 of its $450,000 goal to construct a new Miracle League field at Wald Park, in conjunction with the Community Spaces plan.

The foundation president, Amy Lawson, said the group recently received a $10,000 donation from the Civitan Club, in addition to $45,000 from Vestavia Hills High School students. As of mid-October, that put the total at about $130,000, and the foundation is still looking to raise more money ahead of the March 2020 deadline, when the field is expected to be ready. The fundraising campaign just began in September.

Lawson said the baseball field, which gives people with disabilities a chance to play, will serve not just the Vestavia Hills community, but surrounding areas as well. Currently, there are Miracle League fields in Hoover, Gardendale and Moody, but with the large number of people with special needs living in the metro area, this new field will be a welcome addition, Lawson said.

The field can also be used for practice, not just Miracle League games, Lawson said.

Participants will have “buddies” who will help them play the game as needed, she said. Members of the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team have helped in the past with games played by those with special needs on an occasional basis and will continue to do so at the Miracle League field, Lawson said. But because of the new field, games now will be held more consistently, she said.

Both of Lawson’s sons played baseball for Vestavia and said their favorite part of being on the team was working with people with special needs during their games, Lawson said.

After spending time helping with Miracle League games during his time at Vestavia, Georgie Salem continued helping with the league while attending the University of Alabama, which also has donated $4,000 to the field, Lawson said.

In the past, players with special needs have not had a field of their own, and there hasn’t been a way for those using a wheelchair to play on the field. Lawson said players who use wheelchairs have had to be carried onto the field.

“I really can’t believe it’s been this long,” Lawson said.

Miracle League fields are designed with grounds that are accessible by wheelchair and bases that can be rolled over without being a tripping hazard.

Those interested in donating can visit vhprf.org and can download a printable form or give online. There are different levels of sponsorship, with chances to purchase a brick with the donor’s name on it, or to go on the Wall of Fame outside the stadium. Those donating at higher amounts can sponsor seats, dugouts, on-deck circles, the backstop and other amenities.

While it is a short amount of time to raise funds for the field, which is currently under construction, Lawson said foundation members will continue to campaign until March and know they must get it done.