Mini Masters Art Camp offers young artists a week of creative exploration

× Expand Image courtesy of Art Club

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council is promoting remaining spots in the Mini Masters Art Camp, scheduled for June 8-11 at 3131 Bellwood Drive, “the pink house” behind the Cahaba Heights Starbucks.

Designed for children ages 6-11, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day and introduce participants to the work of famous artists through hands-on projects and creative activities.

Campers will learn about a different artist each day while creating artwork inspired by that artist’s techniques, style and ideas. Organizers say students will explore a variety of art materials while building confidence, creativity and an appreciation for visual arts.

The camp is hosted by a local artist and is limited to 20 participants.

Registration is $325, and sibling discounts are available. Organizers note that camp registrations are nonrefundable for 2026 because of venue costs.

Parents can register their children at hisawyer.com/art-club-2/schedules/activity-set/1804368?source=camps.