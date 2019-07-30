Milo's opening in old Rite Aid space in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Milo's Hamburg A rendering shows what the new Milo’s in Cahaba Heights will look like. The restaurant to the right is just a mock-up, and is not planned for the site.

Milo’s Hamburgers is expanding their reach in Alabama and in particular, Vestavia Hills, with plans to open a restaurant in Cahaba Heights next spring.

The new restaurant will be located at the old Rite Aid building, located at the corner of Green Valley Road and Crosshaven Drive.

“We don’t have a location anywhere too close to Cahaba Heights,” said Mary Duncan Proctor, marketing manager for Milo’s.

The closest location right now would be the Inverness location, Proctor said. After experiencing great support at the Milo’s location on U.S. 31 near the south end of Vestavia, Proctor said the company is excited to build this second restaurant in the city.

While there is no definite timeline yet, Proctor said the company expects to be open by the end of March or early April 2020.

The building will be a multi-tenant building with a drive-thru lane, Proctor said. It is not known who the other tenants will be. While the restaurant will be a little bit smaller in terms of seating than the U.S. 31 location, Proctor said the parking will be similar and there will be some outdoor seating, similar to the Inverness location. The company will also implement new design work to improve the drive-thru performance, Proctor said. The hope is to have a quick “in and out” service for patrons who frequent the restaurant, like the Inverness location, Proctor said.

The color scheme or building materials for the restaurant are not yet known, Proctor said, and there are still a lot of decisions left to be made.

The restaurant will share parking with several other businesses, and will be located near the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant also coming to the area. Crosshaven Drive is also undergoing road improvements, including widening and the installation of sidewalks, as a part of the city’s Community Spaces Plan.

The restaurant on U.S. 31 moved across the street years ago to get away from flooding problems, Proctor said, a decision that has led to success in the area.

“It’s been a great location for us,” Proctor said.

Milo’s is making an effort to be a better community partner as they continue to expand, Proctor said, and the Cahaba Heights location allows the restaurant to serve guests from all over Vestavia and others outside the company’s “current trade market.”

Being a good community partner also means Milo’s will try to provide jobs in the area to Cahaba Heights residents, Proctor said, and possibly be a first job to young people in the area.

Proctor said it’s important for Milo’s that the Cahaba Heights location has “folks within our community serving people within our community, and making sure it is the top-notch experience possible.”

Proctor said usually when Milo’s opens a new restaurant, they bring 25 to 35 jobs to the area. No major changes have been made to the restaurant’s menu, which features hamburgers, chicken, breakfast items and other dishes, including the restaurant’s renowned sweet tea, but Proctor said Milo’s has purchased a food truck they plan to roll out in late September that can travel to all 21 locations in Alabama.

Milo’s Hamburgers opened their first shop in Birmingham in 1946, and has expanded into Alabama for the past several decades. For more information about Milo’s and a menu, visit miloshamburgers.com.