Michelle’s Magical Poodles bring the circus to the library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Harrell. Michelle’s Magical Poodles star Michelle Harrell and two of her talented canines.

Before she was dazzling audiences with backflipping poodles, Decatur native Michelle Harrell of Michelle’s Magical Poodles had worked as a successful film location scout who had run off to Key West to read tarot cards and rethink her life.

That winding road led her from court stenographer to living statue street performer, and finally to canine trainer and performance crowd-pleaser.

Harrell returns to Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Thursday, July 16, for two free shows at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The poodles are among the most popular library guests of the year, and crowds show up early and pack out the performance space.

Harrell, a lifelong animal lover, brings a trio of highly trained poodles to the library stage for a fast-moving blend of comedy, choreography and classic circus-style dog tricks.

Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Harrell. Three of the stars of Michelle’s Magical Poodles.

She describes her show, featuring dogs Tallulah Jane, Sevyn and Shae, as a balance of education and entertainment, a performance built to dazzle kids while quietly teaching them what it really takes to care for a pet responsibly.

Between routines to music — jumping through hoops and balancing on Harrell’s back before big, crowd-pleasing finales — she weaves in gentle, age-appropriate reminders about feeding, training and committing to an animal for the long haul.

Seniors, parents and even dog-loving adults without kids often slip into the crowd, drawn by the rare chance to see well-trained performers up close.

“Dogs are man’s best friend,” Harrell said. “It’s the companionship and the communication, and then to transfer that to a language that speaks to them, as far as to train them to do something fun and entertain, is really something special.”

Her secret? “Really good treats,” she said.

Harrell has now spent 25 years performing with her dogs, taking her act from county fairs and Renaissance festivals to theater stages and library tours across the Southeast and beyond.

June and July are dedicated almost entirely to libraries, she said, and Vestavia Hills is one of her favorite stops. She also has other stops around the metro area this month, including Homewood, Clay and Mountain Brook, among others.

“The dogs are extraordinary,” said Bradie Fowler, of the Library in the Forest. “They will dance and leap right into your heart. There is a mutual respect between Michelle and her dogs that makes what they do so magical. We are lucky to have Michelle and her poodles come share their talent and passion with us year after year.”