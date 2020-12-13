Metro Roundup: The Summit hosts interactive holiday experience

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bayer Properties. The holiday 2020 experience for The Summit Birmingham will feature a festive and interactive holiday experience called POSE, along with a socially-distant Santa.

A festive and interactive exhibit will be held at The Summit from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.

Birmingham-based Bayer Properties is bringing the installation of POSE, a type of selfie museum experience, which will feature 10 uniquely decorated rooms for guests to explore and take photos.

“Though it may look different than years past, we are beyond proud to partner with some of the most talented artists and curators in Birmingham to create a thoughtful, unforgettable experience through a little imagination, technology and holiday magic,” said Mindy Rohr, marketing manager at Bayer Properties.

The installation was curated by Cultured to Create, which was founded by a small group of Birmingham creatives with varying artistic backgrounds with the sole purpose of highlighting local and emerging talent.

Artists Anniece Morrison with Lilly & Rose Flowers; Marquis Tucker, Jordan Thomson and Rachel Levinson with Bendy Knees Design; and Ryan Foster from the University of Montevallo were all selected through an extensive submission process and teamed up with Cultured to Create to bring the POSE rooms to life.

The carefully spaced out, Instagram-worthy rooms will feature a life-size North Pole mailbox, a 1990s themed room, an upside-down Christmas room, optical illusion room, an interactive colorful sticker room, a floral installation room and more.

Located in Saks Plaza, Santa and his workshop will also be set up within the exhibit, allowing guests to safely visit and have pictures taken during their reserved time.

Along with the indoor displays, the exhibit will also feature two interactive murals outdoors. The murals will utilize Quick Response (QR) code technology to create an interactive experience via guests’ cell phone screens.

Because of COVID-19, POSE will only accommodate 20 people per hour, operating at less than 50% capacity to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required when patrons are walking around the open spaces but can be removed for photos within the individual rooms. Temperature checks will be performed upon arrival, and hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be stationed around each of the rooms, with the area being sanitized every two to three hours.

POSE will be open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations are required. Tickets will be $25, including processing fees. Children 4 and younger are free with an adult.

POSE reservations can be made at eventbrite.com/e/pose-at-the-summit-tickets-127811207763, and Santa visits must be booked separately at thesummitsanta.com.