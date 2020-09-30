Metro Roundup: Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk goes virtual for 2020

For many years, the Down Syndrome Alabama nonprofit has relied upon a walk as its biggest fundraiser of the year, but COVID-19 is changing things this year.

The walk is normally held in October, since it is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month. For 16 years, it was called the Buddy Walk, but for the past four years, it was called the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and held at Veterans Park in Hoover.

Last year’s walk raised $48,300 for the nonprofit, Executive Director Kelly Peoples said.

This year, with COVID-19, the walk is going virtual and is being expanded to numerous activities throughout the month:

  • Oct. 1: People are encouraged to wear a Down Syndrome Alabama (DSA) T-shirt.
  • Oct. 2: People are encouraged to checkout the DSA Facebook page, where additional details about October events will be shared.
  • Oct. 2-5: A virtual bingo game where people fill their bingo card with particular donation amounts from different people.
  • Oct. 5: A Facebook fundraiser challenge where people who raise more than $200 through Facebook that day are entered in a drawing for a prize.
  • Each Monday: DSA will celebrate mile-stones of people with Down syndrome on the DSA website and social media pages.
  • Each Wednesday: DSA will update fundraising amounts for teams raising money.
  • Each Friday: Live events on DSA Facebook page with quizzes, personal stories and program highlights.
  • Oct. 24: Boo Run for Down Syndrome is a run benefiting DSA put on by Southeastern Trail Runs and sponsored by Mountain High Outfitters. It will be at Red Mountain Park at 8 a.m. and includes a 5K, 10K and 1-mile fun run, followed by a cookout and costume contest. The cost is $40 for the 5K and 10K and $10 for the 1-mile run. Free for people with Down syndrome. Register by Oct. 12 to receive a T-shirt.
  • Oct. 25: Take a walk with family and friends and post photos and videos on social media, announcing your team’s money raised.
  • Oct. 31: DSA will announce the teams with the most money raised.

