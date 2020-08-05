Metro Roundup: Sidewalk Film Festival to be held outdoors at Grand River due to COVID-19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema. Sidewalk Flim Festival logo.

Sidewalk Film Festival recently announced that this year’s event will be held outdoors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place from Aug. 24-30 at The Grand River Drive-In at The Backyard in Leeds, an outdoor events venue at The Outlet Shops of Grand River.

Sidewalk has been held in the Theatre District in downtown Birmingham each year since it began in 1998.

However, Sidewalk organizers said the outdoor venue will be a safer place for attendees to view more than 150 features and short films.

“We are thrilled that there is a unique, safe way to have Sidewalk this year despite the many obstacles that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented,” said Chloe Cook, executive director for Sidewalk Film Festival and Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, in a festival news release.

Attendees will have the space to practice social distancing while still enjoying the films, said Hunter Lake, developer of The Backyard at Grand River.

The Sidewalk Festival at the Drive-In will screen films each night on all four screens, with some nights offering second films on each screen.

Gates will tentatively open each day at 6:30 p.m. with the start of the first films of the night scheduled for 8 p.m.

Concessions and bar service will be provided by The Grand River Drive-In.

For all the details, including ticket information and a schedule of films, go to sidewalkfest.com.