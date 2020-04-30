Metro Roundup: Shelby Chamber launches Women’s Business Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. The Women’s Business Council during a social event at Corbin Farms Winery. The group formed last fall and continues to grow.

Financial advisor Aimee Barnes joined the Shelby Chamber of Commerce to meet people in Shelby County and find ways to get involved.

It was after a discussion with chamber President Kirk Mancer about the best places to get involved, she asked specifically about a women’s business group, and learned there wasn’t one.

“At that time, there was no active group, but the chamber had been interested in starting one,” Barnes said.

So Barnes decided to help make it a reality. Following exploratory meetings, there was an overwhelming amount of interest and enthusiasm for the group, with a focus on development and connections.

Chamber employees Pari Barzegari and Jordan Powell reached out to all the chamber members to let them know about the newly formed group’s first meeting, which took place Aug. 22.

“We put in our weekly email that we were holding a Women’s Business Council meeting for anyone interested,” Barzegari said. “We wound up having a much bigger turnout than expected.”

After polling the group, they decided to meet for two consecutive months and hold a social event every third month. The group has continued to grow since its inception.

“Once you attend and provide your information, it goes into our database,” Barzegari said. “We currently have 88 women in the database now.”

Barzegari said the majority of women either work or live in Shelby County, and they are of all different age ranges and types of businesses. It’s not necessary to be a chamber investor to be in the group.

“We are excited to have a diverse group of ladies from different industries and at different points in their careers,” Barnes said. “We want to extend the invitation to the ladies of Shelby County and surrounding areas.”

The council is divided into several groups, including a social committee, programming committee and the outreach committee, which is beginning to develop a plan to engage with schools or community programs to give back— either through mentorship, coaching or bringing resources to an organization.

“Jordan and I do all promoting and communicating, handle lunch and procuring the event space,” Barzegari said. “But we very much push the committees to handle their own stuff. We want it to be their group and us be the sponsors.”

Barnes serves as the chair of the Women’s Business Council, and also serves on the programs committee. She, along with Lynn Ray, lead the meetings, find relevant and exciting speakers, and facilitate a community of networking and inspiration.

The meeting format consists of a meet-and-greet introduction time to get to know each other, a catered (or brown bag) lunch, a guest speaker and announcements. Barnes plans to change things up a bit at the next meeting.

“We plan to have smaller tables and mix up who sits where,” Barnes said. “We may have a spokesperson for each table to get everyone interested and provide more fun and camaraderie. I am also looking forward to the next socials we will have, where we can highlight local businesses and services of our members.”

Previous meetings have featured a panel on women in business. Daphne Kendrick of Central Alabama Wellness spoke about mental health around the holidays. CBS 42 meteorologist Ashley Gann and Dr. Aye Unnoppet, a local osteopathic doctor, have also spoken.

The council’s events have been held at different spots around Shelby County, including the North Shelby Library, Pelham Rec Center and County Services Building. Social events have been at Corbin Farms, Urban Market, Hammer & Stain and Pinspiration. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for Chelsea City Hall and Faulkner University.

Barnes said for the speakers and topics, they get input from the members and try to think of overarching themes and they try to focus on business and personal development, at any stage of a woman’s career, encompassing more than just tactics in the boardroom, but personal and family development as well.

Barnes added: “The chamber has given so much help and support in organization and marketing for our meetings and events. We are lucky to have Pari and Jordan and the resources of the chamber behind us.”

To be added to the mailing list for information and updates, email pari@shelbychamber.org.