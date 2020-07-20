Metro Roundup: Magic City to host 2025 World Police and Fire Games

× Expand Photo courtesy World Police and Fire Games. An athlete competes for the title of Ultimate Firefighter at the World Police and Fire Games. The international competition is set to come to Birmingham in 2025.

The Magic City will host the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG), an event featuring more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal events, from June 27 to July 6, 2025.

The city’s successful bid for the event was announced in May by local officials and The World Police and Fire Games Federation.

“From the beginning, we were impressed by all that Birmingham has to offer,” said LC Collins, president of the WPFG. “We believe that this city is the whole package – from its venues, infrastructure and history of hosting major events, to its entertainment, dining and attractions."

The decision comes following a presentation to the Federation’s Board of Directors by the Birmingham Bid Committee, which was led by the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County.

The games are “expected to have an economic impact of $75 million on the Birmingham region and will showcase our home to over 150,000 people between athletes, supporters and spectators,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.

Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues around the city and will be free and open for all spectators.

The full lineup of sports will be announced later but is expected to include more than 55 disciplines. There will be such traditional sports as cycling, golf, softball and angling.

There are also newer competitions to determine the “ultimate firefighter” or “toughest competitor alive,” as well as CrossFit, stair climbing and dragon boat.

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international event, the WPFG is a multi-week, family-friendly competition.

“We’re a city that thrives on the spirit of competition,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “When our world begins to return to a place of normalcy post-quarantine, it’s events like the World Police and Fire Games that will offer the camaraderie and celebration our residents are currently craving.”

“With The World Games 2022 and the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, Birmingham will host two of the top international amateur sports events in a four-year period, further establishing our area as an international sports destination,” said John Oros Jr., president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For more information, go to bhm2025.com.