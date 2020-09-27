Metro Roundup: Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon reset for Oct. 3

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Brittany Wilson of Birmingham, left, and Caroline West of Vestavia Hills, were among many volunteers at the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon at Veterans Park in Hoover in April 2018.

The third annual Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue 5K Meow-A-Thon and 1-mile Whisker Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Veterans Park.

The events are a fundraiser for the Hoover-based cat shelter.

On-site registration begins at 8 a.m., and the 5K starts at 9 a.m., rain or shine, said Rita Bowman, executive director for the shelter. Medals for the top finishers will be given out at 10 a.m., and the 1-mile Whisker run and walk is at 10:30 a.m.

Bowman said she plans to have live entertainment, as well as some merchandise and food vendors present.

Early registration costs $25 for ages 11 and older and $15 for children 10 and younger, plus a $2.50 signup fee, and can be done through a link at kittykathavenrescue.org. The cost for on-site registration is $30 for ages 11 and older and $20 for children 10 and younger.

Packets can be picked up between 1 and 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 at the rescue center at 3432 Old Columbiana Road. Runners also can register in person at that time.

About 150 people took part in the event each of the first two years. The event raised about $5,000 the first year and about $10,000 the second year, Bowman said. Most of the money is made through sponsorships, she said.

She’s hoping this year’s event will bring in $15,000 to $20,000, she said. It originally was scheduled for this past spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.