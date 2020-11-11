Metro Roundup: GoFundMe campaign seeks money to keep Alabama, Lyric theaters in operation

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Landmarks, by Joseph De Sciose. Birmingham Landmarks Inc. launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $500,000 to make up for the revenue the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Landmarks, by Joseph De Sciose. Birmingham Landmarks Inc. launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $500,000 to make up for the revenue the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prev Next

Birmingham Landmarks Inc. — the nonprofit that owns and operates the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre — recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $500,000 to make up for the revenue the venues have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closed since mid-March, the Alabama and Lyric have canceled more than 90 events to date, and the venues fund 90% of their operating budget by hosting events, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The $500,000 is badly needed to keep the theaters in operation until they can again host events, said Cindy Mullins, the venue manager.

“Before the pandemic caused the event industry to shut down, we were looking forward to one of our busiest years ever,” Mullins said. “We project that we will have lost $2.5 million in revenue by the end of the year.”

In addition, expenses run high even when the theaters are closed to the public, according to Birmingham Landmarks. The Alabama and Lyric have averaged $70,000 in expenses each month since March.

The theaters can’t just be boarded up to cut costs until the pandemic ends, said Brant Beene, executive director of Birmingham Landmarks.

“These delicate, historic structures require constant care and maintenance,” he said. “If we turned off the power the heat and humidity would cause the paint to peel off the walls. The plaster would crack. The seats, carpet and velvet curtains would mildew.”

Go to bit.ly/savethealabama to donate.