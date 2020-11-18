Metro Roundup: Blood Rock races return Dec. 4-6 to OMSP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southeastern Train Runs. Participants take part in the Blood Rock Run preview. The annual event takes place at Oak Mountain State Park and is scheduled for Dec. 4-6.

The weekend of Dec. 4-6 will feature multiple race options for participants of the Blood Rock races at Oak Mountain State Park.

Race lengths include 25K, 50K, 50 miles and 100 miles. The start of the 100-mile and 50-mile trail races will begin at noon, Friday, Dec. 4. For those who can’t start the 50 mile on Friday, an 8 a.m. Saturday start option will be available.

On Saturday, race check-in and packet pickup for 25K and 50K runners will take place from 6-7:40 a.m. A race briefing will be at 7:40 a.m., and the start will begin at 8 a.m.

The 100- and 50-mile races will start and finish at the Cabins on Tranquility Lake, and are all Southeastern Trail races.

According to the race website, “The 2020 Blood Rock 100 or 50 mile trail race will likely be the hardest 100 or 50 you have ever run.”

The 100-mile race will have 26,114 feet of elevation change, and 13,057 feet for the 50-mile race. In addition to the elevation gain, the terrain makes the race difficult. The mountain at Oak Mountain State Park is 700 feet tall and about 10 miles long but has steep technical climbs and descents, treacherous trails and miles of rocks and roots.

All registrations close Nov. 30. There is an additional $5 per person entry fee to get in Oak Mountain State Park.

For more information or to register, visit ultrasignup.com.

100-MILE RACE

Begins at noon, Friday, Dec. 4. Aid stations distances range from 3 to 7 miles apart. The cutoff will be 44 hours. Because of the extremely difficult and remote nature of the backcountry sections of Blood Rock, mandatory cutoffs must be enforced.

50-MILE RACE

The course will be a single 50-mile loop. About 20 of those 50 miles will be on very difficult backcountry trails, with some of the steepest climbs in the Southeast. The cutoff for the Friday start will be 10 a.m. Saturday (22 hours.) There will be an alternative start for the 50 mile at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Place awards for the 50-mile will be given to runners starting at the official start Friday. Those starting Saturday will not be eligible for place awards. They will be official finishers and receive finisher awards.

25K AND 50K

These races are Southeastern Trail Series Points races. Both will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The course for both races will be the same for the first 12.2 mile to the North Trailhead Aid Station No. 2.

The 25K runners will return to the start/finish on the Yellow Trail for the 25K finish. Runners in the 50K will turn around and head back into the backcountry following the same route, eventually returning to the North Trailhead at mile 22. They will then follow the Yellow Trail to the start/finish.

After the aid station at The Cabins — mile 25 — 50K runners will make a 7-mile loop before returning to the cabins and the finish. Runners in both races will be on very difficult backcountry trails with some of the steepest climbs in the Southeast during this first section of the Blood Rock race.