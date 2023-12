On Dec. 14, the Menorah Lighting event is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall, located at 1032 Montgomery Highway.

Attendees can partake in the festivities, which include the enjoyment of latkes, donuts, music, kids’ activities, and a gelt drop.

Further information about the event can be found by visiting chabadofalabama.com.